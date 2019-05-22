Tags:maccabeats, Premier
Watch: Maccabeats premiere 'Mi Bon Siach'
Maccabeats' take on Mi Bon Siach, the prayer which is recited as the bride enters the chuppah (Jewish wedding canopy).
Jewish wedding (illustration)
iStock
