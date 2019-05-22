Liberman to Lapid: When I need your advice, I'll call you

MK Avigdor Liberman responds to Blue and White leader Yair Lapid's push 'not to cave' to PM Netanyahu in coalition agreements.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, slammed Blue and White leader Yair Lapid on Twitter, saying, "My friend Yair Lapid: When I need your advice, I'll turn to you via personal phone call, not Twitter."

"On the issue of pensions as well, it might be good for you to know by know that we're not discussing pensions for new immigrants but a minimum income of 3710 NIS ($1027) for each Israeli citizen who has reached retirement age.

"And I'll say it again, special for you: Every Israeli citizen - veteran immigrants, religious people, secular people."

Earlier on Wednesday, Lapid had tweeted, "You're meeting today with [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu. Tell him that you have all the votes you need from the opposition to pass the law regarding pensions for new immigrants. Don't cave to him."