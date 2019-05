A group of BDS activists disrupted a book presentation by the Israeli author Arye Sharuz Shalicar in northern Germany.

The BDS activists accused Shalicar of being a "war criminal".

Sharuz Shalicar, born in Germany, recently published a book entitled "The New-German Antisemite – Do Jews today belong to Germany?"