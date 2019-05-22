Hotovely: Netanyahu can't be replaced so easily

Outgoing Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Wednesday told Reshet Bet that, "THe most important thing we can do when it comes to preserving democracy and balancing the legal system and the legislative system is to pass the Override Clause."

The Override Clause would allow the Knesset to reenact a law that was rejected by the Supreme Court, but the approval is subject to the condition that the final version of the law will establish the ability of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation.

Regarding the indictments facing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, she added, "The public chose who they wanted, and suddenly there's an administrative decision to remove him from his position because of an indictment. He's not a minister, he's not an MK, he can't be replaced so easily."

Outgoing Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin, also of Likud, told Channel 13 that he is not sure there will be a government.

"This is the first time that I can't say for sure that a government will come out of the negotiations," he said. "The parties are coming with demands that negate each other. Every little party says, 'Without me there won't be a government.' They forget that without another little party, whose demands are 180 degrees different, there also won't be a government."