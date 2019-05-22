Smoke causes El Al flight to divert to Cyprus

El Al plane making its way to Vienna lands in Larnaca due to the smell of smoke on board the plane.

An El Al plane that was making its way from Israel to the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday afternoon landed in the Larnaca airport in Cyprus, due to the smell of smoke on board the plane.

Local fire crews waited at the landing strip in Cyprus and assisted in removing the passengers from the plane.

El Al said in response, “El Al flight 363 was diverted to a sub-field in Larnaca due to a report of a burning smell in the passenger compartment. The plane landed safely, without damage, and the passengers are treated by the El Al station there. "