Watch: Torah scroll in memory of the three boys

Ceremony introducing Torah scroll in memory of Gilad Sha'ar, Naftali Frenkel and Eyal Yifrah took place at yeshiva in which two studied.

A ceremony introducing a Torah scroll in memory of Gilad Sha'ar, Naftali Frenkel and Eyal Yifrah took place on Tuesday at Yeshivat Makor Chaim in Jerusalem, in which two of them studied.

The three teens went missing in June of 2014. An 18-day search ensued, accompanied by a crackdown on Hamas in Judea and Samaria, but the search ended in tragedy after their bodies were found in field close to the Arab village of Halhul near Hevron. They were buried side-by-side in the city of Modi'in.





Loading....



