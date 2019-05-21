Mandelblit calls Smotrich accusations 'unfounded'

Attorney General says Smotrich concerns over leak of document against him 'unfounded,' hopes he will act differently as justice minister.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit sent a personal response to a letter from MK Bezalel Smotrich, who demanded to know which police officer or State Prosecutor's Office employee leaked a document concerning him, claiming that it was an attempt to open a file against him.

The attorney general wrote in his response: "This is a document that was included in the investigation material in the case in which it was seized, and which was transferred to all the defense attorneys in the case. Moreover, the document was presented and treated in the framework of the legal process relating to the case, which is conducted in open session. So that many factors were exposed to it. This therefore negates any reason for opening an investigation or a criminal investigation as requested in your letter."

Mandelblit quoted extensive passages from a recent speech about the need for trust in the law enforcement system, referring to Smotrich's accusations that the system is trying to promote an investigation against him, in order to thwart the possibility of his appointment as justice minister.

At the end of the letter Mandelblit added an unusual remark, hinting indirectly to the possibility that Samotrich be appointed justice minister as he demands.

"To the hope that I expressed in my quoted speech, I would add hope that the unsubstantiated accusations that appeared in your letter will be replaced by an interesting and respectful discussion and the continuation of joint work in any position that you will fill in the next government," Mandelblit wrote.