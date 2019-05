Ayatollah Yousef Tabtabai Nejad: Authority to launch US strike lies with Supreme Leader Khamenei, not 'officials who take their time'.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports Iranian Ayatollah Yousef Tabtabai Nejad said in a sermon in Esfahan that the American fleet of warships could be destroyed by Iranian missiles, and that the authority to launch a strike against them lies in the hands of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, rather than in the hands of "officials who will take their time."

He added: "When [Khamenei] says he will do something, he does it!"