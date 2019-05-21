Watch: A close look at a tornado in Nebraska

A storm chaser got a close look at a tornado in McCook, Nebraska.

A spate of tornadoes touched down parts of Nebraska, tearing up trees, powerlines, farm buildings and damaging some homes, and one storm chaser had an extraordinarily close encounter with a forming twister.

National Weather Service meteorologist said the service received more than a dozen credible reports of tornado sightings from around south-central Nebraska but said some of those were likely of the same tornado.

One tornado near McCook damaged a farmhouse. elderly couple was in the home at the time, but suffered only some scratches and bruises.