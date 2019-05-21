EU excuse: 'We don't cross the Green Line'

MK Sharren Haskel invites EU Deputy Ambassador to visit Judea and Samaria, who replies he cannot but suggests EU representatives in PA.

Knesset Member Sharren Haskel (Likud) met today with EU Deputy Ambassador to Israel Benoit Shafaz.

The Deputy Ambassador surprised Haskel by refusing to take a tour of Judea and Samaria with her. "We talked about the relations between the EU and Israel and the tension between the sides," said Haskel.

"The Deputy Ambassador said the European Union invests 60 percent of its research in the State of Israel. I spoke with him about environmental cooperation in Judea and Samaria, and I also invited him to tour the area to see firsthand the problem of polluted streams and environmental pollution in Ofra, Har Bracha, and northern Samaria.

MK Haskel's invitation was rejected by the Deputy Ambassador: "Unfortunately, the Deputy Ambassador announced they cannot travel beyond the Green Line but would be happy to include a tour of the European Union delegation in the Palestinian Authority to study the subject."