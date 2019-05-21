US issues 90-day license allowing business with Huawei

The US has "underestimated" Chinese telecom manufacturer Huawei, founder Ren Zhengfei said.

"The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength," Zhengfei told CCTV on Tuesday. "Huawei’s 5G will absolutely not be affected. In terms of 5G technologies, others won’t be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years. We have sacrificed ourselves and our families for our ideal, to stand on top of the world. To reach this ideal, sooner or later there will be conflict with the US."

Huawei, which has been the world's largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment since 2012, was added to US President Donald Trump's list of companies considered "foreign adversaries." As a result, Google on Monday promised to suspend business with Huawei, including limiting the company's access to the Android operating system, which the company uses for its phones, or to Gmail and Google Maps.

Later on Monday, Trump issued a temporary 90-day license, allowing Huawei to continue working with internet broadband providers and mobile phone companies in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing users. The US Commerce Department will assess whether the license should be extended further.

According to The Guardian, US intelligence believes Huawei is backed by the Chinese military, since Chinese law requires companies to cooperate with the government on issues of national security.

"Keeping phones up to date and secure is in everyone’s best interests and this temporary license allows us to continue to provide software updates and security patches to existing models for the next 90 days," a Google spokesperson told CNBC in a Tuesday email.