Rabbi David Goldenberg passes away

Rabbi Goldenberg studied under Rabbi Zvi Yehuda at Mercaz Harav, and taught at Machon Meir for decades. Funeral at 4 pm from Machon Meir.

Rabbi David Goldenberg, one of the rabbis of the Machon Meir yeshiva in Jerusalem, has passed away at the age of 69.

His funeral procession departs today, Tuesday, at 4:00 pm from Machon Meir and heads toward Har Hamenuchot, where he will be buried.

Rabbi Goldenberg was born in Australia in 1949 and, since 1976, taught at Machon Meir. In his youth, Rabbi Goldenberg studied with Rabbi Yehuda Kapinsky and Rabbi Baruch Abranuck - students of the Chofetz Chaim. He also studied with Rabbi Yakov Yosef Schick, who was a descendant of the Maharam Schick of Hungary.

He began his medical studies in Australia but discontinued the process as a result of the halachic difficulties involved in studying medicine due to his status as a kohen.

Instead, he immigrated to Israel in 1969 and completed his studies in biochemistry at Bar-Ilan University. After a year and a half he began studying at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva with Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Hacohen Kook. He also studied under Rabbi Tzvi Tau for many years as well as Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Shaul Yisraeli, Rabbi Avraham Shapira and Rabbi Mordechai Frum. He learned at the yeshiva for 12 years.

Rabbi Goldenberg began to serve as a rabbi in the Department for English Speakers of Machon Meir, together with his studies at Mercaz Harav and, after completing his studies, began to serve as Rabbi at Machon Meir full-time.

At the calling of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda, he and his wife settled the land in many different places such as Hebron, Beitar, Yamit, and Kedumim, before making their permanent home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Shaul.

Rabbi Goldenberg has eight children and numerous grandchildren.