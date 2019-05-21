Erdan to 'ex senior officials': Haven't you learned your lesson?

Minister Gilad Erdan addressed the letter of members of the "Commanders for Israel's Security" who expressed to Prime Minister Netanyahu their strong opposition to the annexation of territories in Judea and Samaria.

“It is unfortunate that the ‘former senior officials’ in the defense establishment set their sights time and time again on ‘prophesying’ what will happen and what the Palestinians will do in response to a needed and moral Israeli step like applying Israeli sovereignty and law to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Didn’t you learn a lesson from Oslo and from bringing Arafat into the area? From the Disengagement? From your support for withdrawing from the Golan and in the agreement with Assad? Enough!.

I am not talking only about the moral aspect and our right to the homeland in which we have lived for thousands of years, and the need to not give a reward to the Palestinian refusal and not to allow hundreds of thousands of Jews to live under Ottoman or Jordanian laws.

You didn’t know that, even today, almost all terror attacks from the areas of the Palestinian Authority [PA] are thwarted by the IDF and Shin Bet?

How much can you threaten and frighten about an end to security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority? It is, first and foremost, in its interest and, without the security cooperation, Abbas and the PA would long since not be there, either.

It is time to stop using rank to promote political positions. Say clearly: We are leftists who oppose a presence in Judea and Samaria. Because this is the truth. Stop wearing a costume.”