Suspects wanted for armed robbery of haredi woman nabbed

Police arrest three people suspected of robbing haredi woman in Arad.

Three people suspected of robbing a Gur hasidic woman at knifepoint were arrested Tuesday, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The purse the suspects took was also found, the site added.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the woman was robbed while climbing the steps to her apartment after withdrawing money from the bank. Her husband heard her scream, and rushed downstairs to meet her, but did not manage to catch the robbers, who made a quick escape.

The suspects are minors and residents of Arad, who followed the woman home before escaping the city.

They will be brought for an extension of their arrest on Tuesday.