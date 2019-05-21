Israeli family evicted from Samaria home

Family with eight children evicted as Israeli forces demolish home in Kfar Tapuah neighborhood in Samaria.

Police evicted an Israeli family from their home in the Israeli town of Kfar Tapuah in Samaria on Tuesday, before implementing a court-ordered demolition of the house.

Moshe Herzlich – the brother-in-law of Rabbi Meir Kahane’s son, Rabbi Binyamin Zeev Kahane – his wife, and their eight children were evicted Tuesday morning from their home in the Tapuah Maarav (West Tapuah) neighborhood of the town of Kfar Tapuah in Samaria.

Hundreds of security personnel were deployed to the scene, beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m., evicting the Hertzlich family and distancing residents from the building in preparation for its demolition.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in response to a petition by left-wing organization which claimed the house was built in part on privately owned Arab land.

Despite the State’s claim that the home’s legal status was being normalized, the court ordered its demolition.

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan called on the government to halt the demolition.

“I call on the government ministers to stop the demolition. There are hundreds of illegal Arab homes built on the nearby hills, yet the government is focused on a single home of Jews and tears them out of their home.”





