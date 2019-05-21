Israel expands Gaza fishing zone

IDF's 'COGAT' says fishing area will now extend to 15 nautical miles from shore, 'to prevent deterioration in humanitarian situation.'

Israel has decided to expand the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip in order "to prevent a deterioration in the humanitarian situation," the IDF “Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories” (COGAT) announced Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokun, it was announced that the fishing area would now be 15 nautical miles and emphasized, as he had done previously, that the implementation of the step was conditional on "the fishermen in Gaza honoring the agreements."

In addition, he made it clear: no deviation from the agreed ranges would be allowed, "and any deviation will be handled accordingly by the security forces."

The details of the understandings between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt and the United Nations after the last round of fighting in the south, were published for the first time last night on Channel 12, and state that Hamas agrees to a cease-fire and end to border hostilities, preserving a security zone 300 meters from the fence, cessation of night clashes, and cessation of flotillas to the coastal area.

For its part, Israel is prepared to expand the fishing zone to 15 miles, promote a UN-initiated deal, transfer medicines and humanitarian aid, and open negotiations on electricity, crossings, health, and finances.