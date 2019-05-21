PLO: BDS is 'part of the Palestinian struggle'

The Executive Committee of the PLO condemned the resolution of the German Parliament describing the BDS movement against Israel as “anti-Semitic.”

The committee said in a statement that the resolution was "an attack against the Palestinian people and its legitimate rights," adding that the BDS movement is “part of the struggle of the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation, apartheid and racial segregation.”

According to the PLO Executive Committee, the decision of the German parliament is "racist and violates international law, human rights and the right of our (Palestinian) people to fight the occupation and ethnic cleansing."

It also said that the German resolution “serves the ‘Deal of the Century,’” the US initiative for peace between Israel and the PA, and “will encourage the occupation to commit further crimes against the Palestinian people, including settlement expansion, Judaization, further enforcement of the apartheid regime, denial of the rights of the Palestinian people that come to expression in the Right of Return for refugees, the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty whose capital is Al-Quds.”