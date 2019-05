Youths threaten woman from Gur Hasidic movement with 'sharp weapon,' order her to give them her purse.

Three youths from Arad on Monday robbed a local Gur hasidic woman at knifepoint.

The police were called immediately after the incident, and have opened an investigation.

According to the victim, the youths threatened her with a sharp weapon, apparently a knife, ordering her to give them her purse. After she gave them the bag, they escaped the scene.

Police are searching the area for the suspects.