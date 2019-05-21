Rouhani: Our choice today is resistance

Iranian President says he favors talks and diplomacy but not under current conditions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday night that he favors talks and diplomacy but not under current conditions, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

"Today's situation is not suitable for talks and our choice is resistance only," said Rouhani.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that Iran would be met with "great force" if it attempted anything against US interests in the Middle East, though he stressed he was willing to have talks with Iran "when they're ready."

On Sunday, Trump warned Iran on Twitter not to threaten his country.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” he wrote.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Trump vowed not to let Iran get nuclear weapons, though he reiterated his reluctance to go to war.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in the past week, after the US military deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Middle East. US officials said the move was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces in the region.

Previously, Trump urged Iran’s leaders to talk with him about giving up their nuclear program but also made clear he could not rule out a military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

Iran rejected Trump’s overture, with Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying, “The solution does not lie in the mediations or the phone call and the US has our phone numbers too.”