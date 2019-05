Two children and their father fell down a cliff in Munro Lake, Canada. They were rescued after a particularly hard night.

Two children have been rescued after spending the night alone in a forested area of Burke Mountain in Coquitlam, B.C.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a six-year-old girl, seven-year-old boy and their father were hurt when they fell down a "steep, treacherous cliff" into a creek on their way down a hiking trail in the Munro Lake area.