Is organ donation against halacha?

Is it moral to receive an organ but refuse to donate one, or to specify who can or can’t be a recipient?

Freelance journalist Robby Berman is Founder and Director of the Halachic Organ Donor Society.

He speaks with Eve Harrow about the difficulty of getting people to donate organs and the possible misunderstandings as to where halacha (Jewish law) stands on the topic.

Is brain death the same as final death? Is it moral to receive an organ but refuse to donate one, or to specify who can or can’t be a recipient? Is it what the Bible refers to as desecration of a body or does saving a life take precedence? Not a simple topic, but, once again, an important and thought provoking conversation.