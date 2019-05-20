Goldin family: 'Netanyahu deceived us'

The family of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin HY, responds to the evening's announcement that a six-month ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas.

Goldin's parents, Simcha and Leah, attacked Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu promised us there will be no arrangement without the soldiers and even made a public commitment to the matter. The agreement with Hamas is dishonest to the families who've been waiting for almost 5 years for the return of their boys from the battlefield and the public who believes in the values ​​of the IDF.

"The failed agreement that was formulated is a gift and a conscious victory for Hamas, which with the help of balloons has subdued Netanyahu and his government," the parents added.

According to the Channel 12 News report, the mutual understandings agreed upon states the Hamas Islamic Movement agrees to a cease-fire and end to border hostilities, preserving a security zone 300 meters from the fence, cessation of night clashes, and cessation of flotillas to the coastal area.

For its part, Israel is prepared to expand the fishing zone to 15 miles, promote a UN-initiated deal, transfer medicines and humanitarian aid, and open negotiations on electricity, crossings, health, and finances.

All this is supposed to take place for a period of six months. If the parties succeed in keeping the rules - Hamas demands rapid implementation - then they will enter the more problematic next stage - returning the IDF fighters who fell in Gaza whose bodies are held there, and the two citizens who are still being held there. The Egyptians were a significant factor in the agreement, and it is yet to be seen what will happen next year on the assumption that the parties will meet the conditions in return for quiet.

The mediators were Egyptian intelligence representatives and UN Middle East envoy Nikolai Mladanov.