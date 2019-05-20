Did police mislead Temple Mount worshippers?

Police announce in court it would do everything to open Mount as usual, precluding Court intervention; since then site remains closed.

Despite the police's promise in court that it would do everything possible to open the Temple Mount as usual for Jewish worshipers in the last few days of Ramadan, the Temple Mount was closed last night.

Attorney Aviad Visoli, representing the Temple organizations, petitioned the Supreme Court to compel the police to keep its promise and open the Temple Mount to Jews as it is open all year round.

Last Thursday Temple organizations petitioned the Supreme Court demanding that the Temple Mount be opened to Jews during the month of Ramadan, as well as throughout the year, including at noon.

In the State's response, submitted two days before the hearing, it was explained why the Mount would be closed for Jews during Ramadan and on Jerusalem Day, but the next day the Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan issued a statement supporting the petitioners, stating his policy is that the Temple Mount be open to Jews "as is customary during the year".

In a hearing held in the Supreme Court, the police presented its promise that "everything possible would be done to allow Jews and other religions to go to the Temple Mount as is customary during the year, including Jerusalem Day," which led to the rejection of the petition. Jews who heard about the Supreme Court ruling reached the Mugrabi Gate at noon that day and were surprised to find it locked.

Attorney Visoli appealed to the police to open the gates of the Temple Mount to Jews during Ramadan, and as noted, the Temple Mount was closed to Jews during the afternoon.

On Monday, Visoli demanded that Israel Police open the Temple Mount as usual during Ramadan, as instructed by the Internal Security Minister, and as promised by the police in court.

If the Mount is not open, Visoli warned he would appeal to the Supreme Court immediately to enforce the verdict, "under a contempt of court order, without delay, and without further warning."