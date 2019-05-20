Watch: Mother pleads for help as daughter is kidnapped

A Video shows a kidnapper abducting a mother's 8-year-old in Texas, post on social media and within hours the police found the suspect.

Moments of horror passed over the mother of eight-year-old Salem Sabatka, after a 51-year-old man emerged from behind the two, kidnapped the girl and disappeared.

But the suspect in the act, Michael Webb, did not know that he was being photographed by cameras set up by street residents.

The door camera captured the woman being thrown to the ground, then getting up and begging for help.

"Help me, help me, please. My daughter just got kidnapped," the mother can be heard saying.

Fort Worth police got the video and used it to identify the car. They shared the information with neighbors who decided to help in the search and within hours, the suspect was found.