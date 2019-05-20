Commander of evacuations calls to annul Samaria Disengagement

Major General (res.) Gershon Hacohen, who commanded the IDF forces involved in the 2005 Disengagement Plan, expressed support for revoking the Disengagement Law in northern Samaria.

In a conversation with Samaria Council chairman Yossi Dagan, who is leading a campaign to cancel the law - in light of the demand to unify the right-wing parties in the framework of coalition negotiations - Hacohen said that this would be a correct military and security move for the State of Israel.

"I definitely support the call by the head of the Samaria Council and the deportees of Homesh and Sa-Nur to the prime minister to include in the coalition's guidelines the cancellation of the Disengagement Law from northern Samaria," he said.

He added that "the settlements in Judea and Samaria are protecting the coastal cities, and the settlements express that we are here to stay - and this is an important statement," Hacohen said. "Some of the IDF's problems stemmed from the impotence that it broadcast. Therefore, the entire settlement process is a significant component of Israel's security. The cancellation of the disengagement law conveys this message precisely. We're here to stay. This is the message that will deter our enemies and bring quiet."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said that "there is nothing more moral and correct, that is correcting an injustice, and also on the strategic level, this is the right answer to our enemy.

The Bill to Abolish the Disengagement Law from Northern Samaria is a bill that will allow the return of freedom of movement to Israelis in communities uprooted in the northern West Bank: Ganim, Kedim Homesh and Sa-Nur, all of which remain under full Israeli control, but only freedom of movement is denied to Israeli citizens.