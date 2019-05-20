Tommy Robinson campaign: UK voters fear speaking on camera

Those willing to speak on camera discussed class divide, saying many afraid of losing jobs if it were made public they support Robinson.

At a campaign stop in Huyton, many supporters of Tommy Robinson were reluctant to speak on camera out of fear of being identified.

The people who were willing to speak on camera brought up the class divide between the teachers “brainwashing” children in school and said that many were afraid of losing their jobs if it were made public that they support Tommy.

Tommy Robinson is running to be an independent MEP in the European Parliament, with the election set to take place on May 23.