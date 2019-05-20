'That guy should be hanged; death penalty, like other countries'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Almagor Terror Victim's Organization head Meir Indor: "We heard today that two terrorists have been arrested by the Shin Bet; one of them is Zakaria Zubeidi. Zakaria Zubeidi - maybe people don't remember but he got nice coverage by the Washington Post as someone who was a terrorist and went back to the good way. But unfortunately we see that a terrorist who was a terrorist and is still a terrorist.

"Zakaria Zubeidi arranged an attack against Jews in Beit Shean, and six people were killed there, and others were injured. That guy should be hanged; the death penalty - like in other countries, but with the Jewish mercy we decide to give him a chance. It was an evil decision, made by the Shin Bet in 2008, and we opposed that decision. Unfortunately we were right. That guy went back to the business of terror, under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority.

"This is also something we need to think about: Who is the Palestinian Authority? Are they really to our side or are they giving an umbrella of protection for those murderers. And the answer unfortunately is that that terrorist and the Palestinian Authority are working together. We cannot trust them.

"So I'm calling upon the authorities, the Justice Minister, to bring the man now to a trial that the end will be the death penalty. That will be a message to the other terrorists: 'It doesn't pay to kill Jews.'

"Now another thing is all the newspapers and TV stations should think again, should they give such a hug to terrorists who say, 'Well I was a terrorist but now I've repented'; the answer is no, because the other younger terrorists will see, well if you are a terrorist and kill and then you became righteous, he'll say 'I'll do the same thing; first I'll kill and then I'll be a celebrity.' People don't know; the guy was playing in a theatre with the terrorist actor who murdered in Jenin, and in Israel he was like a star, the murderer. And that has to be a lesson to the entire society in Israel."