Gantz to Netanyahu: 'Stop the Immunity Law'

Blue and White Chair calls on PM to halt enacting Immunity Law, says struggle would take place 'in every possible arena.'

Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz, opened today's faction meeting with reference to the Likud and Right Parties Union initiative to pass the Immunity Law.

Gantz directed a call to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying "You be a man and stop this; you've gone too far, we won't allow. The street won't allow the State of Israel to be brought down to the abyss.

"We'll demonstrate this weekend - in the streets, in squares, in schools. We'll fight in the media and legal arena, and in every possible arena to protect the rule of law," Gantz added.

"Netanyahu is trying to turn the Knesset into a haven for criminals, and the silence of the sheep of the Likud members will be remembered as a disgrace," Gantz added.

At the faction meeting, Gantz announced that Maj. Gen. (Res.) Giora Rom is the Blue and White candidate for the position of State Comptroller