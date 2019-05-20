'Prison Affairs Ministry commits terror attacks independently'

Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorni referred to the arrest of a senior Palestinian Authority official involved in Beit El area shooting attacks: "It again proves the PA encourages terror.

"Now we see this isn't just a matter of paying salaries to terrorists and encouraging terror, but the PA Prison Affairs Ministry is carrying out attacks independently," Dorani said.

"It's been proven once again that the Judea and Samaria Arab leadership encourages terror and endangers the lives of Israelis here," he said.

"I also want to praise the General Security Service, the Israel Police, and the IDF who today found the cursed terrorists who repeatedly tried to murder Jews. This activity allows for our daily life here," he added.