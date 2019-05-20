IDF closes probe into death of paraplegic Gaza protester

Israeli military says 'no evidence' that IDF soldiers responsible for death of paraplegic Gaza protester who died during border protests.

Israel’s military has closed a criminal investigation into the death of a paraplegic Gaza protester on the Israeli border with Gaza in 2017.

The Israel Defense Forces said the investigation found “no evidence” that its soldiers fired the bullet that killed Ibrahim Abu Thurayya.

Gaza health officials claim Abu Thurayya, 29, was shot in the head and killed while demonstrating on the Gaza border in December 2017. He was among five Gazans killed that day during the weekly March of Return protests. Abu Thurayya had said he lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza in 2008.

The Israel Defense Forces called the protests that day a “violent riot” and said troops did open fire on the lower extremities of the leaders of the riot.

The IDF said it tried to obtain the bullet that killed Abu Thurayya but that Gaza authorities did not cooperate, The Associated Press reported.