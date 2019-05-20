Brooklyn: New harassment victim steps forward

After hasidic teens harassed in Brooklyn, new victim comes forward as well.

A hasidic man in his thirties came forward Sunday evening claiming he was verbally harassed by a group in a car that screamed "Allah Akbar" and "F---ing Jews!" at him, former Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind reported.

The new victim was a few blocks away around the same time as the initially reported incident occurred.

Earlier on Sunday, there was a report of verbal, hateful harassment by 4 men in a car with TLC plates against hasidic teens.



Hikind noted that "This second incident has been reported to the police and added to the ongoing Hate Crime investigation."

"I'm very thankful our local 66th precinct is taking these incidents very seriously, as they constitute grave threats. If anyone has additional info or a similar encounter to report please come forward."