Netanyahu's lawyer: Put an end to the flood of leaks

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's lawyer, Attorney Amit Hadad, on Sunday submitted a complaint to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit following the leaks to the media from the investigations involving Netanyahu.

"We must put an end to the flood of leaks," Hadad wrote to Mandelblit, requesting that the matter be "examined and investigated immediately, while locating the leakers and bringing them to justice."

The complaint stated that "these leaks severely harm the right of the prime minister to due process, the presumption of innocence and the basic rights to privacy and good reputation. They are carried out with the clear intention of unlawfully influencing the decisions that are likely to be made in his case."

Netanyahu's attorney warned in his letter that "there is a real fear of disrupting and contaminating the process," and stressed that "the leaking of investigative materials by public officials, who obtained the material by virtue of their public functions and held by them in trust, constitutes a serious breach of public trust."