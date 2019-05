Can you imagine rowing your way through the Pacific Ocean?

Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov has done just that setting several world records including the longest solo sailing in the ocean (154 days), the biggest distance covered by rowing (11,525 km) while being the oldest solo rowing sailor (67 years old).

The icing on the cake is that Fedor is just getting started as this was just the first stage of his round-the-world quest with a projected distance of 27 thousand kilometers.