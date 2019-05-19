Watch: Helicopter crashes during wedding ceremony

One of the chopper’s rotor blades clips a nearby tower, causing it to plunge. Fortunately, everyone was able to escape beforehand.

The wedding participants seen in a video filmed in Brazil could not believe their eyes.

They awaited the bride who was supposed to arrive at the chuppah (wedding canopy) in a helicopter, but to their horror, seconds before the touching the ground the helicopter crashed.

Both bride and pilot managed to escape from the aircraft, which had started to burn, and fortunately the incident ended without casualties - just with one helicopter smashed on the ground and a wedding that will never be forgotten.