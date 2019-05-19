'BDS is a new mutation of old anti-Semitism'

European Conference of Rabbis lauds Germany's formal condemnation of BDS as a form of anti-Semitism.

The Conference of European Rabbis praised the German parliament Sunday, over its decision to condemn the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement as anti-Semitic.

“The BDS movement is a mutated form of anti-Semitism in which the State of Israel replaces ‘the Jew’,” the CER said in a statement Sunday.

The CER’s Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt went on to praise the German parliament for its decision Friday to condemn the BDS movement, and expressed “hope that other countries would follow in Germany’s footsteps and adopt similar resolutions”.

On Friday, the German parliament passed a resolution condemning the BDS movement and defining it as anti-Semitic.

“All-encompassing calls for boycotts in their radical nature lead to the stigmatization of Israeli citizens and citizens of Jewish faith as a whole", the resolution reads, "This is unacceptable and worthy of the sharpest condemnation.”

According to the resolution “The arguments and methods of the BDS movement are anti-Semitic”. The resolution states that the actions are a reminiscent of Germany’s Nazi past.