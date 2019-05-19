Sa'ar: Intimidation, threats won't deter me

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar says he will continue to speak out against Immunity Law despite attempts to portray him as a traitor.

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) claimed that in recent days there has been a wave of incitement against him following his remarks against the "Immunity Law."

"One of many examples of incitement that has raged on the Internet since the weekend, methods of incitement, intimidation and threats will not work," Sa'ar said in response on Twitter.

The post showed a picture of Sa'ar wearing a kaffiyeh with a caption calling him a traitor. The post also calls for "to fight and denounce domestic enemy Sa'ar because he is worse than Iran."

On the other hand, Sa'ar received support from former Likud leader Limor Livnat, who expressed support for his po‎sition in an article published in Yedioth Ahronot.

MK Yair Lapid said on Twitter that "a lot of political courage is needed to oppose Netanyahu. I support Sa'ar and call on Knesset members from the coalition to join Gideon."

In an interview on the weekend, Sa'ar said that "such a law would harm the Likud and not be effective for the prime minister, which is useless legislation with maximum harm.

"Someone gave the prime minister bad advice," he said.