'I was detained for 4 months'

Zehut party director recalls his arrest for calling for 'civil disobedience' during Disengagement, after lawyer makes similar call.

Attorney Eldad Yaniv called Saturday for civil disobedience following the intention to pass laws limiting the power of the judicial system in an interview with Radio 103 FM.

Following the call, Erel Segal and Roi Idan spoke with Director of the Zehut party, Shai Malka, who was arrested following a similar call during the Disengagement.

Malka spoke about their call for nonviolent civil disobedience and about the response of the legal system: "During the expulsion from Gush Katif, I was 20 years old, we saw that no effective protest against the expulsion was taking place.

"We called for civil disobedience rather than violence. The response of the system was not long in coming. I was detained for four consecutive months."