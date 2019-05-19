Regev: 'Kan' bears responsibility for PA flags at Eurovision

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev called on the 'Kan' broadcasting authority to take responsibility for the display of Palestinian Authority flags at the Eurovision finale in Tel Aviv Saturday night.

"There was a wonderful production and a good word for the corporation comes to mind, but it is impossible to ignore the flags that were in the event that the corporation is responsible for. And the government has no way of supervising it. In any other country it would not have happened, we saw videos saying that Judea and Samaria are not part of the state. One should also say: One of the people in the production was killed and someone has to be punished," Regev said.

"Politics should not be involved in a cultural event, and such things should not happen, with all due respect to Madonna," she added.

The Culture Minister also addressed the controversy over the possible passage of a law which would grant the prime minister immunity from prosecution.

"The media is trying to convince itself that the law was not part of the coalition negotiations, but if you can get points on Netanyahu's head, then why not?" Regev attacked.

According to her, "there is currently one task, which is to end the coalition negotiations. At the end of the day, that will be the responsibility of the large and small parties, especially the small ones. "

In response to a question about incitement against Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar, Regev said Saar "made a mistake in his conduct. The minister understands the sensitivity in the negotiations and knows that we should not say things that hurt the negotiations. His statements were out of place."