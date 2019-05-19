'Without justice, education portfolios - no government'

Rabbi Haim Druckman, chairman of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot, addressed Sunday the United Right’s demand to receive the education and justice portfolios.

In an interview with Galei Yisrael, the rabbi said, "Without the justice and education portfolios, there will be no government. What is this? Parties with 4 seats can get the treasury and Jewish Home nothing?"

Regarding the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for United Right to receive the education and internal security portfolio, Rabbi Druckman said, "Even if they offer the internal security portfolio, we will not enter [the government]. Jewish Home is a good boy, so it deserves a spit in the face?”

It should be noted that coalition negotiations have reached a dead end in recent days, especially in light of the disputes between Yisrael Beytenu and the haredi parties over the draft law.

In view of this, less than a week and a half has passed since the end of the deadline for forming the government. Not a single coalition agreement has yet been signed between the Likud and one of the potential partners.