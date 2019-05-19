'I voted for the Disengagement in coordination with Netanyahu'

Former Likud minister Limor Livnat on the weekend argued on Twitter with attorney Michael Dvorin, who advised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the last elections, following an article published by Livnat in which she expressed strong opposition to the proposed immunity law.

Dvorin blasted Livnat following the article and wrote, "The worst are retired politicians who have done nothing for 20 years in politics, and then turn on their party for a handful of applause. Actually, there is worse than that - politicians who supported the Disengagement and then preach morality to someone else."

Livnat replied to Dvorin and reminded him that Netanyahu himself voted for the Disengagement Law. "You are new to the Likud and you have to learn a few things. I voted in favor of the Disengagement in coordination with someone you know, Binyamin Netanyahu, and Silvan Shalom. Netanyahu, like me and like Shalom, voted in favor. Then he resigned. Afterwards.”

"How convenient it is to forget that. I am turning on my party? The opposite is true. I am preserving its values. And as for what I did for 23 years – show some respect," she added.

Dvorin then replied, "The stage is yours, your highness. What have you done in 23 years in politics in favor of advancing the ideas of the nationalist camp? Go ahead. The new man in the Likud promises not to interrupt."