Netherlands wins Eurovision, Israel finishes 23rd

Representatives from 26 countries participated in Eurovision Song Contest, held in Israel for the third time in history of the competition.

The Netherlands won the 2019 Eurovision song contest which was held in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

The song "Arcade", sung by Duncan Laurence, won 492 points. Italy finished second and Russia third.

Israeli representative Kobi Marimi came in 23rd with 47 points. Marimi performed his song "Home" on stage and broke into tears.

At the end of his performance, Marimi thanked the crowd, saying, "Thank you very much, thank you to the amazing audience in this hall, who supported and encouraged me. I couldn't help feeling your amazing energy."

"Thank you also to all those watching from home. I'm very happy to have performed this and honorably represented Israel."