Firebomb launched from Gaza lands in IDF base

Explosive device found in IDF base was one of 30 sent into Israel.

A cluster of balloons attached to an explosive device landed Saturday morning in an IDF base in southern Israel.

Israel Police sappers, who were called in to neutralize the Gazan explosive device, said that no one was injured and no damage was caused.

"If you see a suspicious object, report it immediately to the police," a police statement warned.

According to Arab sources, the explosive device was one of 30 sent simultaneously into Israel from Gaza.

On Thursday, incendiary balloons sent from Gaza sparked three fires in Israel, including in the Be'eri and Shokeda forests. The fires, reported by KKL foresters, were extinguished by Israeli firefighters.