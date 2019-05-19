The 'New Likudniks' support Gideon Sa'ar and Michal Shir

Members of the "New Likud" group support MKs Gideon Sa'ar and Michal Shir who publicly objected to the Immunity Law.

"The liberal forces in the Likud are raising their heads," the New Likud said. "We will always continue to give full backing to those who stand on the right side of democracy and fight for equality before the law and the maintenance of checks and balances - and expect all the MKs to demonstrate the power of the liberal democratic lobby."

In recent days, New Likud members have been meeting other Likud MKs and trying to persuade them to oppose reforms to the judicial system and the Immunity Law which will prevent the prosecution of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the New Likud, even if some things about the judicial revolution are exaggerated, and even if only the Override Clause on the Basic Laws will be passed, and even if there is only a reduction of administrative criticism of the Knesset and the government but there will also be a granting of immunity in one way or another to the prime minister - this will be a very dramatic development.

"This would be a development that poses a clear and immediate danger to the freedoms and rights of each and every one of us as citizens. There isn't such a centralized model of government without checks and balances anywhere in the world. There is no liberal democracy without a constitution with no supervision of the government and parliament."

The New Likud hinted that in the coming primaries they will only support Knesset members who will act in accordance with this agenda. "As we proved to Likud MKs in the last primaries, we offer a large carrot as well as a large stick."