Conference of Presidents welcomes German anti-BDS resolution

US Jewish leaders: Motion describing BDS as anti-Semitic "an important recognition of the true nature of the BDS movement."

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday welcomed the approval of the groundbreaking German resolution that describes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement as an expression of anti-Semitism reminiscent of the boycotts against Jews in the Nazi Period.

“We welcome this very significant action by the Bundestag and hope that other European countries will adopt similar measures. It is an important recognition of the true nature of the BDS movement and its supporters, which is to deny Jews the right of self-determination and Israel the right of existence,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents.

“It is especially timely given the rise of anti-Semitic incidents in Europe and the United States and the resolution pledges that Germany will 'strongly oppose' the demonization and denigration of Jews and support Israel's right to be a state like others and to defend its citizens. We are grateful to Chancellor Merkel and her colleagues in her party and the others that joined them in securing passage of this landmark resolution,” they added.

The resolution passed by the Bundestag calls on the government to refrain from any support to organizations that are involved in boycott activities against Israel.

“All-encompassing calls for boycotts in their radical nature lead to the stigmatization of Israeli citizens and citizens of Jewish faith as a whole," the resolution reads. "This is unacceptable and worthy of the sharpest condemnation.”

According to the resolution, “The arguments and methods of the BDS movement are anti-Semitic”.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier on Friday welcomed the German move as well.

“I congratulate the German Bundestag on the important decision that recognizes the BDS as an anti-Semitic movement and declares that it is forbidden to fund it. I particularly appreciate the Bundestag's call on Germany to stop funding organizations working against Israel's existence. I hope that the decision will lead to concrete steps and call on other countries to adopt similar legislation,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, also welcomed the decision of the German parliament to define the boycott movement against Israel as anti-Semitic.

"This is a crushing victory for the truth and a great achievement in the struggle against Israel's detractors. Germany proved to BDS supporters that its lies do not go unnoticed, but will pay a price. I congratulate the German parliamentarians who took part in passing this historic decision and call on the rest of the world leaders to join Germany, and work towards shaping a future without hatred against Jews and against Israel," said Danon.

