Syria claims Israel attacked targets near Damascus

Sounds of explosions were reportedly heard in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday evening.

Syrian media claimed the explosions were the result of an Israeli air strike on the country.

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that the country’s aerial defense systems targeted “luminous objects coming from occupied territories, shooting down a number of them.”

Syrian TV aired footage of what it claimed were the “luminous objects” that were fired from Israel.

A Syrian military official said, "Our anti-aircraft systems monitored hostile targets that came from the direction of Quneitra and intercepted them."

Israel is believed to have carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in recent years.

Last month, Syria accused Israel of carrying out an air strike on military bases in the city of Masayef, in the province of Hama.

Satellite photos later showed that a factory for the manufacturing and precision of surface-to-surface missiles, which was built as part of the Iranian missile precision project in Syria, was destroyed in the air strike.

