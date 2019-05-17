Levin: Immunity issue is not part of coalition agreements

Chairman of Likud's coalition negotiating team seeks to dispel rumors that law granting immunity to Netanyahu is part of coalition talks.

Minister Yariv Levin, the chairman of the Likud's coalition negotiating team, clarified on Friday afternoon that "contrary to the rumors and publications, the issue of immunity is not part of the coalition agreements we are working on."

His comments came after MK Michal Shir (Likud) published a post on Twitter criticizing the legislation designed to grant immunity to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Today, the anniversary of the '77 revolution (a reference to the May 17, 1977 election which brought Menachem Begin and Likud into power), I'm listening to Begin's first speech at the time of the establishment of the state," Shir wrote. "His words are more relevant than ever. The Likud is a democratic movement, unlike those who criticize us. A multitude of opinions is not a disadvantage but an advantage, even today."

"I support the prime minister, and at the same time think personal legislation is both wrong and unnecessary," she added.

Shir's words were accompanied by a picture of the late Prime Minister Begin with a quote from his first speech, "In our country, justice will be the supreme ruler, which also controls its rulers. There will be no tyranny. The officers will be the company's servants and not its tyrants."

Shir was echoing sentiments expressed on Thursday by MK Gideon Sa’ar (Likud), who told Channel 12 News in an interview that he was opposed to the proposed immunity law.

MK Amir Ohana (Likud) attacked Shir's backing of Sa'ar on Friday, saying, "To receive petting and strengthening from the media is the easiest, without any sophistication: Attack Bibi out of the Likud, the luxuries will come. The media attacks on those who stand by the prime minister will also come, and they will be harsh, offensive, insulting, they know how to hurt."

