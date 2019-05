The factor that actually prevents Aliyah so that the ensuing FEAR creeps in which brings about negative motivation.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the ancient paradigm in the form of the commandment: "Take and possess" is still and always will be in full force and effect to this day.

Those with seemingly logical reasons that, do in fact hold up, for not making Aliyah are in reality caught up and stubbornly stuck in the mindset of the Spies’ deceptive report.