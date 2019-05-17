Shabak: April 2019 first casualty-free month since 2017

Terrorist attacks on Israelis more than halved over March last month, which was the first month in over a year with no casualties among victims.

The Israel Security Agency (Shabak) documented 126 attacks in April, compared to 308 in March, the agency said in its monthly report.

The previous month with neither fatalities nor injuries among victims of terrorist attacks was December 2017.

Earlier this month, however, four Israelis died as a result of heavy rocket fire from Gaza aimed at civilian populations.

On Wednesday, thousands of Gazans protested against Israel near the border, where they staged riots. At least 65 Gazans were injured in clashes with Israeli troops guarding the border, according to officials from the Hamas-controlled enclave.