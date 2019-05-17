Another Likud MK against the Immunity Law

MK Michal Shir writes on her Twitter account on Friday that 'I support Netanyahu but I think personal legislation is wrong and unnecessary.'

MK Michal Shir of the Likud is opposed to legislation intended to grant immunity to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu which would prevent him from being brought to trial.

"Today, the anniversary of the '77 revolution (a reference to the May 17, 1977 election which brought Menachem Begin and Likud into power), I'm listening to Begin's first speech at the time of the establishment of the state," Shir wrote on her Twitter account on Friday. "His words are more relevant than ever. The Likud is a democratic movement, unlike those who criticize us. A multitude of opinions is not a disadvantage but an advantage, even today."

"I support the prime minister, and at the same time think personal legislation is both wrong and unnecessary," she added.

Shir's words were accompanied by a picture of the late Prime Minister Begin with a quote from his first speech, "In our country, justice will be the supreme ruler, which also controls its rulers. There will be no tyranny. The officers will be the company's servants and not its tyrants."

It should be noted that MK Shir is considered close to MK Gideon Sa'ar, who also expressed his opposition to the Immunity Law. In an interview with Channel 12 News, Sa'ar said that "the amendment of the Immunity Law - maximum harm and minimal benefit - personal legislation harms the public's trust. If we had said that we would do this, we wouldn't have gained the same trust. This law will hurt Netanyahu."