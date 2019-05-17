Israeli hiker dies amidst snowstorm in Chile

A 33-year old Israeli tourist meets his death in treacherous weather conditions on a hike near a volcano in Chile.

The Llaima volcano is seen from Conguillio National Park near Cherquenco town.

An Israeli tourist died on Friday after a fall on a hike near the Llaima volcano in Chile, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Chilean doctors tried to save the 33-year-old Israeli's life but his injuries ultimately proved fatal. His family has been informed of his death.

The Israeli man was injured as he tried to climb the snow-covered mountains in the Conguillio National Park and became trapped in a snowstorm in below-zero temperature. He managed to signal for help via his satellite phone.

Harel Insurance's rescue team immediately tried to contact him but he didn't respond. They immediately sent a rescue team but the team was eventually blocked by the extreme weather conditions. After many hours, he was found near death and was evacuated by the rescue team to a Chilean hospital.

The Foreign Ministry is working together with the Israel Consul in Chile as well as Chilean officials to return the man's body to Israel.